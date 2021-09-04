Cedar Rapids Police investigate shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident.

Authorities responded to the call a little after 1:30 AM on September 4, at Rewind Bar on 2nd Avenue. Police did not find any suspects at the scene, but found shell casings about a block away. Two vehicles were struck as well as a residence. Right now there are no reported injuries.

Witnesses say two groups of people were arguing outside the bar before shooting at each other. There is an ongoing investigation.

