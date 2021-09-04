Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigate shots fired incident

(KVLY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating an early morning shots fired incident.

Authorities responded to the call a little after 1:30 AM on September 4, at Rewind Bar on 2nd Avenue. Police did not find any suspects at the scene, but found shell casings about a block away. Two vehicles were struck as well as a residence. Right now there are no reported injuries.

Witnesses say two groups of people were arguing outside the bar before shooting at each other. There is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape
The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident...
Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph
Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by...
Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates
The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case

Latest News

Vaccine postcards in Johnson County.
Johnson County businesses providing postcards to encourage vaccination
September is National Healthy Aging Month, which is meant to raise awareness about the positive...
Nutrients to focus on in your diet as you age
Fareway segment on nutrients for when you are aging.
Nutrients to focus in your diet on as you get older
Vaccine postcards in Johnson County.
'Vaccine postcards' hope to help convince others to get the shot