Washington Chamber of Commerce helps with testing within the community

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - County public health departments across the state have the Test Iowa take-home saliva tests. These replaced the drive through Test Iowa sites that closed earlier this summer.

But given how much a positive case can disrupt life, including businesses, the Washington Chamber of Commerce began sourcing its own tests.

“My husband tested positive, so I took the test to make sure that I wasn’t also positive,” said Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis.

Working as the event coordinator means Davis interacts with big groups of people. When her husband tested positive for COVID-19, she quarantined and took a COVID-19 test.

“It was pretty scary because I didn’t have symptoms,” she said. “You don’t know if you’re OK.”

She didn’t go to her doctor or the county health department for a test. She asked her employer. Chamber Executive Director Michelle Redlinger started ordering the tests this week.

“I ran into different people who had different circumstances,” said Redlinger. “Whether they were exposed or had symptoms and didn’t know if it was COVID-19, they can come here and grab a test.”

The Washington Chamber of Commerce has nine Test Iowa take-home tests as of Thursday. With the invitation for individuals or businesses to take them as needed.

“As long as the lines of communication stay open, and we respect each other and know that we each have a different level of expertise, I think this could be another opportunity for us to keep our community safe,” Redlinger said.

For Davis, that means additional ways of getting tested while being around numerous people daily.

“For a lot of our businesses, this was something they were going to be affected with if they’re not already,” said Davis.

