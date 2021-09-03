Show You Care
Together We Achieve collecting supplies, donations for Louisiana hurricane victims

Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana(WBRC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Together We Achieve is gathering items to take to victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The nonprofit will be collecting emergency supplies and monetary donations until September 10. It’s also looking for volunteers.

“If you’ve seen the images and videos from Louisiana, they are all too familiar to what we experienced locally,” the nonprofit wrote on its Facebook page. “Currently nearly 850,000 households are still without power and outages are expected to last a couple weeks.”

Donations can be made online or mailed to, or dropped off at, the Resource Center located at 1150 27th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404.

Donate here.

Volunteers can sign up here.

Together We Achieve said it will be collecting supplies until September 10, to deliver to...
Together We Achieve said it will be collecting supplies until September 10, to deliver to hurricane victims in Louisiana.(Together We Achieve)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

