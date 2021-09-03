Show You Care
Showers likely today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers are likely for today along with cooler highs into the 60s for most areas. Rainfall amounts continue to look light overall and most spots will come away with less than a half inch. Light, scattered showers may feasibly continue into tonight as well before wrapping up early tomorrow morning. As a cold front moves through, gradual clearing is likely for tomorrow afternoon with highs generally in the 70s. This bodes well for college football! Sunday still looks great with highs in the lower 80s. Much of next week remains dry and quiet with the exception of a weak cold front on Tuesday morning. Have a great weekend!

