Shower Chances Remain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers become more isolated overnight into Saturday. Lingering showers or drizzle chances stay with us into the morning. As the wind comes around from the northwest drier air moves in. This ends the rainfall chances are beings clearing. Mostly sunny skies are expected to break out for Sunday and Labor Day on Monday. Looks for seasonable weather through next week. Have a good night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.