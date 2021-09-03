Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A police search warrant from September 23rd, 2020 confirms photo evidence was found on a seized phone from the alleged sexual assault of a University of Iowa student on September 5th, 2020.

A petition with more than 100,000 signatures as of Friday claims two former members of the Phi Gama Delta, or Fiji, fraternity drugged and raped a woman during a party in September 2020. The petition triggered protests against Fiji and the University of Iowa due to the lack of any criminal or administrative punishment, despite claims police had video and photographic evidence. Iowa City Police have since made a public appeal for more evidence in the case.

Court records obtained by the i9 Investigative Team show Iowa City Police served a search warrant at the Fiji House 13 days after receiving the report seeking surveillance video that police said would help to develop a timeline of events and help determine the intoxication levels of people involved.

In the application, Police said officers found a photograph matching descriptions of the sexual assault on the phone of one of the accused rapists.

The search warrant says the woman reported the sexual assault to Iowa City Police on September 10th, 2020. The victim reported having no memory of her evening at the Fiji party and woke up the next morning with bruising on her legs and arms.

The victim was told by peers that a video was circulating showing her having sex with two men on an app called “Group Me”.

The victim told police she had been contacted by members of Fiji, including the perpetrators, asking her not to contact authorities.

A member of Fiji confirmed to police he had received Snapchat photos of the two males having sex with the victim. He also had received messages from other fraternity members advising everyone to delete the photos going around.

