Radio station commits to holiday tunes this Labor Day weekend

By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (Gray News) – The countdown to Christmas has already begun for at least one radio station in the Carolinas.

Magic 98.9 is getting into the holiday spirit this Labor Day weekend, playing tunes you would typically hear in late December.

The radio station is getting mixed reactions after posting about their musical selection on Facebook.

Several people were elated by the decision, one person even went as far as to say, “Love it!!! We should always carry the Christmas spirit all year long.”

“Oh my…well it made my son super happy to hear as we drove to school. Good start to his Friday,” said one mom, who doesn’t seem fully on board with the idea of Christmas in September but went along with it anyway.

On the other hand, several people voiced concerns that Christmas music in September is way too early.

“If you’re gonna push Christmas on us now, in September, we will be sick of Christmas when Christmas gets here!” a listener commented on the radio station’s social media post.

Some angry listeners even went as far as to say the radio station is “banned” from their speakers.

For those who aren’t in favor, don’t worry, the adult contemporary music will resume when the Labor Day weekend comes to an end. Until Christmas time, at least.

Good news (or not), anyone can tune in and listen to the holiday sounds on the Audacy App and website.

