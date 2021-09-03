Show You Care
President Biden’s approval rating drops amid criticism over handling of Afghanistan

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Joe Biden’s job approval rating has dropped amid criticism from the situation in Afghanistan.

That’s according to a poll done by Langer Research Associates, produced for ABC. It shows his overall approval at 44 percent.

That’s down from 52 percent in late June.

The poll found 42 percent strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing, compared to 25 percent of approve.

