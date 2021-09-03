Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

President Biden visits Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida destruction

The federal government is continuing to provide aid to communities in need of relief from the storm.
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden took in the grim reality of Hurricane Ida’s destructive force from the air on Friday.

Minutes later, he heard from local officials in LaPlace, Louisiana.

Biden said, “We’re not going to leave any community behind. Rural, city, coastal, inland. And I promise to have your backs until this thing gets done.”

President Biden’s visit to Louisiana comes a day after Louisiana Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy lead a bipartisan letter to Biden asking for disaster relief funding. The legislators said Hurricane Ida caused historic damage, and mention the damage done by this storm is on top of damage done by five other named storms that hit the state in the past year.

Before Biden’s visit, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas gave an update on the federal response in Louisiana.

“Our federal government said we’d be ready to respond to this massive and catastrophic storm, and we were,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas, whose department oversees FEMA, said people and equipment were moved to the Gulf ahead of Ida’s landfall.

He also said meals and water were available for people forced from their homes and that the government continues sending fuel in to avoid shortages.

“Just as we were there before and during the storm, we will be there long after to help the impacted individuals, families, and communities in their recovery,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas and FEMA continue to recommend people stay away from communities that are still flooded for their own safety.

FEMA has a resource page for those who need a wide range of information related to Hurricane Ida recovery.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case
The logo for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
DCI and State Fire Marshal on scene of officer involved shooting
Residents of Martelle react to fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates
Governor holds conference on regarding rising numbers of Covid-19
Governor holds conference on regarding rising numbers of COVID-19
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
60 Iowa lawmakers ask court to overturn 2018 abortion ruling
Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump says he’ll be back in Iowa to hold rally
TV9 talked with Ashley Hinson one on one regarding her campaign for Iowa's 1st Congressional...
Hinson announces re-election bid while Democrats protest her coronavirus vote