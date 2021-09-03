Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K

Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by...
Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by thieves posing as vendors the city has worked with.(LeClaire City Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (AP) — Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by thieves posing as vendors the city has worked with.

The Quad-City Times reports that $222,373 in city funds were sent to three fraudulent accounts that had been disguised to resemble those of legitimate city vendors.

Officials say the scam occurred over a four-month period starting in November.  

City Administrator Ed Choate said the city has recovered $120,618 by freezing the accounts.

Choate says the city is continuing to work with the FBI, the city’s bank and its insurance carrier to recover or reach a settlement for the remaining funds amount of about $102,000.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case
The logo for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
DCI and State Fire Marshal on scene of officer involved shooting
Residents of Martelle react to fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Community meeting looks at impact of equity on disaster recovery after derecho.
City of Cedar Rapids releases After Action Report, identifies shortcomings and strengths in derecho response
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Search warrant confirms photo evidence, investigation of alleged University of Iowa fraternity rape
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates
President Joe Biden gives encouragement to those affected by Hurricane Ida in remarks on...
President Biden’s approval rating drops amid criticism over handling of Afghanistan