Mollie’s Movement trying to bring Xavior Harrelson home

GRINNELL, Iowa (WOI) - One group in Iowa is trying to do what it can to bring people who are missing home.

The most prominent case for them right now is 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson. A family friend reported him missing from his home in Montezuma on May 27.

Mollie’s Movement began shortly after Mollie Tibbetts disappeared in July 2018.

Since her case, Mollie’s Movement has expanded to include other missing persons case, including Xavior.

The group is sending flyers about his case all over the country to help spread the word. Organizers say anyone can help with this project.

“Maybe it gets somebody talking that saw something, people have to be reminded that even the smallest tip could be something that breaks the case and get somebody home,” VanLandschoot said.

The reward fund for information in Xavior’s disappearance currently sits at just below $36,000.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

