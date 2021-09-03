Show You Care
Linn County EMA releases After Action Report, identifies shortcomings in derecho response

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year after the derecho hit eastern Iowa, the Linn County Emergency Management Agency is identifying around 23 different shortcomings in its response.

The report confirms stories from our i9 Investigative Team showing officials not understanding their role in an emergency, how to request resources, and identified the need for more shelters. It also offers several recommendations to improve disaster responses in the future. Those recommendations include increased training opportunities for public officials and resources before a disaster strikes.

This is one of three higher-profile after-action reviews coming out in 2021. The city of Cedar Rapids hired an outside consultant for its after action review, which will cost $25,000. Linn County is also conducting its own seperate review.

Craig Fugate, who was the head of FEMA under President Barack Obama, said it’s much more important to focus on the recommendations in these reports.

”The big question, always, is people say what went wrong. The real question is what should be done next time,” he said.

