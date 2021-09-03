Kennedy’s Dominic Mann highlights defensive efforts in week one

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first drive of the Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City West meeting was a game changer – even if it wasn’t part of the plan.

“Coach called nickel. It was my first play of the game and I was a little nervous, but I went out there trusting my instincts. He sent me on a blitz. The o-line disappeared, so I kind of took it back, I said wait a minute, something’s going on. Then, I saw the ball in the air and just went to make a play on it,” said junior Dominic Mann.

His was a decision paid off. Just under two minutes into the game, Mann jumped the route on a screen pass and headed straight to the end zone for a pick six.

“Those are the little things we talk about in practice that hopefully kids catch up on,” explained Cedar Rapids Kennedy football head coach Brian White. “If you see a back leak out on a screen, you got to break off your blitz and jump on the back. That’s exactly what he did and he was rewarded.”

The 22-yard touchdown return lit a fire under the Cougars who got on the board first and went on to win the game. When you watch the play again, you see the incredible grab from Mann and when he turns up field, you notice Dom is different. He made the one-handed grab, because he only has one hand.

“At, first I thought the umbilical cord had got wrapped around it [his hand] and it stunted the growth, but the doctors said that wasn’t the case. They said it was just a one in whatever kind of thing, just odds,” he explained.

Mann was born this way, so he hasn’t known any different. Growing up, he played baseball and basketball. Now, he runs track and currently fills the role as a corner and quarterback on the Kennedy football team.

“I don’t even notice and I don’t think anybody else does either, because there really isn’t anything he can’t do,” White said about Mann. “He’s not slowed down by it. In fact, he’s our fastest football player,” he added.

Among the pros, Mann says his favorite player happens to be another quarterback in green and gold in Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Closer to home, Mann has looked up to another quarterback similar to him that flourished among the prep ranks. He remembers watching former Washington standout Trashaun Willis turn heads on Friday nights.

“I think my freshman year, I was just watching Friday Night Lights on TV and he was up there making plays. Throwing for crazy amount of yards and running, so I texted him on Instagram. I asked him what’s his motivation and how he keeps doing what he’s doing. We had a pretty good, long conversation, a bunch of positivity. It’s been really cool to just to talk to him and see that other people in the community can do the same thing,” said Mann.

His goal for this season is getting a stronger arm to potentially fill that starting quarterback role his senior year. Mann’s coaches know he’s got the drive and spirit to do it, but he isn’t the kind of player that needs any extra motivation.

“The bottom line is this, if you’re a football player, you’re a football player. Dom Mann is a football player,” said Coach White.

“I think being born differently and having to overcome and adapt, makes me a stronger person. It allows me to do things that maybe people think I couldn’t do when they first see me and prove people wrong. I like being unique and different,” said Mann.

