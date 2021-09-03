Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph

The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident...
The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident after catching a driver going over 100 mph in Cedar Rapids.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident after catching a driver going over 100 mph in Cedar Rapids.

Officials posted a photo on their Facebook page Friday morning after stopping a motorcycle driver clocked at 117 mph. More surprising, the trooper said the driver only had an instructional permit.

“Thankfully, the trooper was able to get this driver stopped before something serious happened,” the Iowa State Patrol said in a Facebook post.

From District 11 - Cedar Rapids Thankfully, the trooper was able to get this driver stopped before something serious happened. This driver was operating with only a motorcycle instructional permit!

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Friday, September 3, 2021

In May, the Iowa State Patrol urged Iowa drivers to be responsible on the road after stopping a driver on I-80 in Johnson County after clocking the driver at 100 mph and with a BAC of .199%.

“Speed, drinking, reckless driving... these things could KILL yourself or someone else,” the post read.

From District 11 — Cedar Rapids And yet another... Stopped at 4:45 AM in Johnson County on I-80. Speed👉100mph BAC👉...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case
The logo for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
DCI and State Fire Marshal on scene of officer involved shooting
Residents of Martelle react to fatal officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Damage left by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
Together We Achieve collecting supplies, donations for Louisiana hurricane victims
FRYfest 2021
FRYfest 2021
FRYfest kicks off Friday in Coralville
This weekend, fans will get to return to Kinnick Stadium for the Iowa Hawkeyes' season opener.
Fryfest kicks off Friday