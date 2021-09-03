Iowa State Patrol stops motorcyclist with instructional permit going 117 mph

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is again urging Iowans to drive safely to prevent a serious accident after catching a driver going over 100 mph in Cedar Rapids.

Officials posted a photo on their Facebook page Friday morning after stopping a motorcycle driver clocked at 117 mph. More surprising, the trooper said the driver only had an instructional permit.

“Thankfully, the trooper was able to get this driver stopped before something serious happened,” the Iowa State Patrol said in a Facebook post.

In May, the Iowa State Patrol urged Iowa drivers to be responsible on the road after stopping a driver on I-80 in Johnson County after clocking the driver at 100 mph and with a BAC of .199%.

“Speed, drinking, reckless driving... these things could KILL yourself or someone else,” the post read.

