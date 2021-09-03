Show You Care
Governor holds conference on regarding rising numbers of Covid-19

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Cases are not only rising, but covid hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since mid-January. And the governor said the best way to stop the virus is through vaccinations.

Reynolds said that 66 percent of eligible Iowans have had at least one dose and of those over the age of 65, 91-percent are at least partially vaccinated. The state also shared that of the 524 people hospitalized with the virus, 79-percent are not vaccinated and 90-percent of covid patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

“It’s important to understand, I think all of us all understand it now that covid isn’t going away, and practically speaking what began as a pandemic will become endemic. The virus is here to stay which means we have to find a way to live with it in a responsible, balanced, and sustainable way.”

Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia also announced that the state will release more covid-19 data more frequently. Instead of hospitalizations coming out once a week, the state will share it three times a week and the state will have a new landing page to make that data more visible.

Even with 22-percent of all covid cases last week coming from children, Reynolds again defended Iowa’s law that bans mask mandates in schools.

