FRYfest kicks off Friday in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - FryFest, the celebration of all things Hawkeye, is back in Coralville this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FRYfest honors Hawkeye football legend Hayden Fry, who died in 2019. This year it’s celebrating its 12th year kicking off the Hawkeyes’ football season.

The event takes place at Coralville’s Iowa River Landing and is organized in coordination with Think Iowa City and the Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Event organizers say they’re excited to have fans back this year, and have a fun day of activities planned.

It all begins Friday with a blood drive, and ends Friday evening with a concert performed by the Spazmatics.

