Dyersville already preparing for next year’s Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WOI) - Leaders in Dyersville are already looking ahead to the next MLB game at the Field of Dreams in 2022.

The Beyond the Game committee met this week to talk about what went right during the last game, as well as some changes they could make.

Some issues seen at this year’s game between the White Sox and Yankees included a surge in traffic and volunteers too thinly spread across the city.

Karla Thompson, one of the committee members and the executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said there is another issue in particular they plan to focus on.

“You know, the Field of Dreams is in the middle of a cornfield, where there’s no utilities, there’s no water and sewer,” Thompson said. “So infrastructure is one of our top priorities right now.”

The MLB already announced there will be another game at the Field of Dreams next year.

For now, the game is set for Thursday, August 11, 2022, between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.