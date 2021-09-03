Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dyersville already preparing for next year’s Field of Dreams game

By WOI
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WOI) - Leaders in Dyersville are already looking ahead to the next MLB game at the Field of Dreams in 2022.

The Beyond the Game committee met this week to talk about what went right during the last game, as well as some changes they could make.

Some issues seen at this year’s game between the White Sox and Yankees included a surge in traffic and volunteers too thinly spread across the city.

Karla Thompson, one of the committee members and the executive director of the Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said there is another issue in particular they plan to focus on.

“You know, the Field of Dreams is in the middle of a cornfield, where there’s no utilities, there’s no water and sewer,” Thompson said. “So infrastructure is one of our top priorities right now.”

The MLB already announced there will be another game at the Field of Dreams next year.

For now, the game is set for Thursday, August 11, 2022, between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
The logo for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
Federal regulators issue cease-and-desist order to Iowa bank
DCI and State Fire Marshal on scene of officer involved shooting
Residents of Martelle react to fatal officer-involved shooting
This photo provided by Polk County (Iowa) Jail shows Douglas Jensen. Authorities have arrested...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet

Latest News

Washington defeated Marion 26-9 on Thursday.
Washington tops Marion 26-9
Washington defeated Marion 26-9 Thursday night.
Washington tops Marion 26-9
Kennedy's Dominic Mann made an impressive pick six in week one of the high school football...
Kennedy’s Dominic Mann highlights defensive efforts in week one
Athlete of the Week: Cody Koch
Athlete of the Week: Cody Koch