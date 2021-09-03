City of Dubuque to become interim manager of Mystique Community Ice Center

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque will become the interim manager of the Mystique Community Ice Center starting Sunday, September 5. This comes after Dubuque Community Ice and Recreation, Inc. (DICE) decided to relinquish its leasehold rights for the facility last June.

The Ice Center was designed, developed, and built under a development agreement between DICE, the city of Dubuque, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA), and Northern Lights Hockey, LLC, which owns the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Under the terms of the development agreement, the city was first to offer the DRA the right to enter into a new lease on the same terms and conditions for the remainder of the lease term. However, the DRA declined. The development agreement then required the city to make the same offer to Northern Lights Hockey. Northern Lights Hockey requested additional time to consider, which is why the city decided to step in, in the meantime.

”Currently we are starting up in season with the Saints back and playing, DYHA, which is the youth hockey coming back and playing, so you would have no management during that time, so that really would not work,” Marie Ware, the city’s leisure services manager, said. “And so for us to be able to make sure Ice continued, what that meant is that we needed to be able to step in.”

Ware said the city will operate the facility until a long-term solution is finalized. She also explained current DICE employees will be hired by the city to continue their work at the facility.

