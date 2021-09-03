Backpocket beer sold inside Kinnick will raise awareness for ‘No Foot Too Small’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Tomorrow as the Hawkeyes host Indiana, fans can purchase alcohol inside of Kinnick Stadium for the first time. This includes some local options from area breweries. Backpocket Brewing in Coralville is one of them. They’re working with ‘No Foot Too Small’ to sell a beer that will help raise awareness for that group’s mission.

Robin Boudreau and her husband started ‘No Foot Too Small’ in 2014 after losing their son Beau. Their goal is to not only let more people know about pregnancy and infant loss, but to help build birthing and bereavement suites across the nation. So being featured on a beer inside Kinnick will only help add more visibility to their cause.

“This is a special beer for us, it’s a partnership brew Angel Haze which is a New England IPA,” Boudreau said.

Angel Haze was created a little more than a year ago.

”It’s been a really great partnership and brought great awareness to ‘No Foot Too Small,’ Aaron Vargas told us, Managing Partner at Backpocket.

Backpocket will have “Hawktoberfest” on draft inside the suites in the stadium as they have in the past, but Angle Haze cans will now be available to all fans 21 and up.

”What this means for us is that we have the opportunity to expand our reach and to really touch those families who are suffering from pregnancy or infant loss,” Boudreau said.

”I think a lot of people are clamoring to get back in the stadium after a year away so we’re hoping for positive things. The main thing is that we get the word out about the ‘No Foot To Small’ organization. The sale of beer is great but I think supporting other local organizations is even better,” Vargas explained.

Angel Haze will be sold near sections 107, 133 and 139. Alcohol sales inside Kinnick will stop after the third quarter.

