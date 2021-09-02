University of Iowa to feature local breweries inside Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday’s home football game will be the first time hawkeye fans will be able to purchase beer and wine products inside the stadium. The University of Iowa is the 8th Big Ten school to allow the sales of alcohol inside athletic venues.

30% of the sales will benefit the University’s Alcohol Harm Reduction effort.

“I‘m optimistic this year with the controlled safe legal and responsible sale of alcohol in our stadium, " said Marcus Wilson

31 beverage stations have been added to Kinnick, none of which are adjacent to the student section.

Budweiser and Busch Products will be sold inside the stadium. The University will also feature a few local vendors: Backpocket, Singlespeed, and Big Grove.

“We were really excited at Big Grove to be selected by the university to be able to put beer into Kinnick for game days,” said Andy Joynt, head brewer at Big Grove Iowa City.

Big Grove will offer fans their BoomTown Beer, which features a black and gold can.

“it’s a great style for a football Saturday, it’s a lighter drinking beer, four and a half percent ABV,” said Joynt.

Joynt says the partnership and communication with the University had been pleasant.

“We’ve always had a really good relationship with the University of Iowa. Through our taproom, we’ve often had a lot of university events or fundraisers that have taken place here. So it’s always been a really good relationship,” said Joynt .

Alcohol sales will stop before the start of the 4th quarter.

