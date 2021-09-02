Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two babies were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two children inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The babies were twin boys, only 20 months old, coroner Naida Rutherford said Thursday.

Rutherford said Bryson and Brayden McDaniel were believed to have been in the vehicle for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.

The boys did not show any physical signs of trauma or abuse, Rutherford said, and the cause of death at this time will be listed as “pending further studies.”

Rutherford said she does not believe the daycare or staff was involved or complicit in any way in the babies’ deaths.

“We have two very distraught parents,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Person holding knife fatally shot by officers in rural Jones County
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on...
Hundreds gather in protest outside of Iowa City fraternity house

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters, including Doug Jensen, center,...
Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion restriction
Arrest made in Des Moines triple shooting that killed 1