Turning back the clock for Iowa’s last season opening Big Ten home game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been 42 years since Iowa opened the football season at home against a Big Ten opponent. The last time they did it was 1979 when they hosted Indiana.

Phil Suess doesn’t look back at his preparation for the game with fond memories

“I didn’t sleep the night before. Worried about calling audibles,” he said.

Who could blame him? Suess who had been on the scout team for three years and never taken a collegiate snap.

But he had impressed new head coach Hayden Fry and the coaching staff during spring practice and had earned the start. It started off well, Iowa enjoyed a 26-3 lead at halftime.

But the talented Hoosier offense turned the game around. They scored, scored and scored again.

Indiana ended up on top 30-26. But Suess said the Fry message was taking hold.

“Help people believe in themselves. That’s what Hayden Fry did.”

Fry went 11-5 against Indiana, but the result of the first matchup was hard to swallow.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.