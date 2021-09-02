Sunny start, then clouds build

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will be another quiet day with highs into the upper 70s. While we’ll all see a sunny sky to start the day, clouds will slowly build up this afternoon. This is all ahead of the next system, which should bring us some rainfall late tonight into tomorrow. These showers look light and scattered at this point, but when added all up, rainfall amounts will likely be around a quarter to half inch. Due to excess clouds and occasional rainfall, Friday’s highs will likely be confined to the upper 60s. This weekend, there may be a lingering shower Saturday morning but that’ll be about it. From there on out, the weekend looks great with highs into the 70s Saturday afternoon and lower 80s on Sunday.

