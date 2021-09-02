Show You Care
Second night of protests stemming from viral petition

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of protestors took to the University of Iowa President’s house for the second night of protesting on Wednesday in hopes of removing the Phi Delta Gamma fraternity from campus.

The group stemmed from a petition that stated two members of the Phi Delta Gamma fraternity, also known as Fiji, sexually assaulted another student. As of Wednesday night, the petition has received over 100,000 signatures. It states that the university, the police department, and the Johnson County Attorney’s Office hadn’t done enough to investigate the crime.

The Iowa City Police Department and attorney’s office said they had been investigating a sexual assault case that happened a year ago this month and urged people to come forward with information. The news struck a chord with students at the university and beyond.

“I am very passionate about sexual assault and women’s rights,” said Allison Jones of Anamosa. “For me, being here is about supporting other women. Having gone through similar situations, it’s really important to me to come and protest for what I believe is right.”

Unlike Tuesday night’s protests, where a small subset of the hundreds who assembled caused property damage, the group gathered on Wednesday stayed peaceful.

