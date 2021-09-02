Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Rock” has a doppelganger and he wants to drink tequila with the guy.

Images of Alabama Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields are going viral because he looks so much like Dwayne Johnson.

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”

These days The Rock is cookin’ a small-batch tequila called Teremana.

He says he’d love to share it with Fields.

Johnson also thanks Fields for his service and urges him to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Person holding knife fatally shot by officers in rural Jones County
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on...
Hundreds gather in protest outside of Iowa City fraternity house

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
Vaccines work despite some breakthrough infections, health officials say.
15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says