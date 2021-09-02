Rain move in tonight, continues through Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 70s.

Showers will move into eastern Iowa late tonight and stick around through the day on Friday. Make sure to grab the rain gear out the door! Rain will stay light and scattered, but rainfall amounts could be between 0.25-0.5″. With rain and clouds around tomorrow, highs will be confined to the mid to upper 60s.

Rain continues tomorrow night and a few isolated showers may linger into Saturday morning. After we get past that, a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s and 80s.

