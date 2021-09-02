Show You Care
Rain move in tonight, continues through Friday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 70s.

Showers will move into eastern Iowa late tonight and stick around through the day on Friday. Make sure to grab the rain gear out the door! Rain will stay light and scattered, but rainfall amounts could be between 0.25-0.5″. With rain and clouds around tomorrow, highs will be confined to the mid to upper 60s.

Rain continues tomorrow night and a few isolated showers may linger into Saturday morning. After we get past that, a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s and 80s.

