Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department has identified the suspect in a homicide that occurred on August 28.

Officials said 40-year-old Jose Florentino Ramirez Landin was shot and later died in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.

Officials said Dominguez’s whereabouts are unknown, but warrants for Murder in the First Degree and Going Armed with Intent have been issued.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said the identification of the suspect comes as the result of an investigation that included numerous interviews, evidence collection, review of surveillance video.

Witnesses told police they had been cooking out with the victim when the suspect arrived in a vehicle with another person. Shortly after that, the victim walked away and the suspect followed. Several gunshots were heard, and witnesses say the suspect returned and said, “it’s done, let’s go,” before placing a handgun into his waistband.

Dominguez is describes as being 5′ 7″ tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said citizens should be considered both armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.