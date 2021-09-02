Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine produces fewer antibodies in older people than Moderna shot, study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A small study shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine produces fewer antibodies in people over 50.

Researchers at the University of Virginia looked at the antibody levels of 167 people who got two shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The doctors who conducted the study said it’s not clear why Moderna’s vaccine delivers a larger dose of antigens, which produces an immune response in the body.

Antibodies are produced by the immune system in response to exposure to antigens.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize booster doses of their vaccines.

Studies show adding a third dose can restore antibody responses that may have waned over time.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Person holding knife fatally shot by officers in rural Jones County
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on...
Hundreds gather in protest outside of Iowa City fraternity house

Latest News

The suspect in Saturday's shooting has been identified as 44-year-old Nestor Lagunes Dominguez.
Police identify suspect in Cedar Rapids homicide case
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
3 ex-officers ask to block streaming of trial in Floyd death
The FAA said it's investigating problems with Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.
Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than 20 deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast