Linn County Treasurer’s Office to reopen Sept. 3

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announced it will be reopening to the public at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The office had been closed due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

Residents still have the option to conduct business online, by drop box, mail, or by phone.

A drop box is available outside the Public Service Center, located at 935 2nd Ave. SW, for payment drop off, vehicle registration renewals, and other paperwork. Property taxes and vehicle registration renewals can also be paid online at www.iowataxandtags.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.