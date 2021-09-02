Show You Care
Linn County Treasurer’s Office to reopen Sept. 3

The Linn County Treasurer's Office will reopen to the public on September 3 after being closed due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Treasurer’s Office announced it will be reopening to the public at 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

The office had been closed due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

Residents still have the option to conduct business online, by drop box, mail, or by phone.

A drop box is available outside the Public Service Center, located at 935 2nd Ave. SW, for payment drop off, vehicle registration renewals, and other paperwork. Property taxes and vehicle registration renewals can also be paid online at www.iowataxandtags.org.

