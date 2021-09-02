Show You Care
Iowa to increase COVID-19 data reporting to three times a week

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state announced it will be updating its COVID-19 website to highlight hospital data and will increase the frequency with which it reports data to three times a week.

Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday.

After months of reporting of COVID-19 data on a daily basis, the state slowed its COVID-19 data reporting to once a week in June when cases and hospitalizations were low.

However, as cases and hospitalizations increase, due to the delta variant, the state is increasing the number of times a week it reports COVID-19 data.

Garcia also said the state is reformatting the website to highlight hospitalization data. She said it will be providing deeper and more comprehensive data, and it will be added it to the landing page to make it more visible.

The dashboards are expected to be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

During the press conference, Gov. Reynolds also said the state is sticking with what she calls a “reasonable and balanced approach” to handling COVID-19 in Iowa.

“Over 18 months, Iowans have come to understand that this is a long game,” she said. “We know that virus activity can, and does, fluctuate. We’ve shown we can respond and adapt without abandoning the reasonable and balanced approach that has proven effective.”

Reynolds went on to say that because we have vaccines available, the current rise in cases is not cause for concern.

The number of new cases of coronavirus detected over the last week in Iowa is still at a similar rate as late January, but the growth in new cases slowed somewhat, according to the latest state data.

The more contagious delta variant of the virus accounts for 99 percent of new cases in the state, and the majority of the people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Reynolds said this is a good indicator that the vaccines are working to prevent severe illness and hospitalization from the virus.

More people are getting COVID-19 vaccines, with vaccination rates trending upward both locally and across the nation.

The governor also said kids are not at high risk for severe illness or hospitalization with COVID-19. Only two percent of the people hospitalized in the state are under the age of 18.

Reynolds said the state is currently seeing an unusually high number of kids with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common virus with similar symptoms to COVID-19.

