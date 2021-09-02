Hy-Vee to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Iowa universities ahead of college football games

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced on Thursday it will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Kinnick Stadium and Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday.

The grocery and pharmacy chain is partnering with the universities to offer vaccines ahead of the college football season openers for both universities.

The clinic at Kinnick Stadium will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobile near the West Campus Transportation Center building (northwest corner of the stadium across from Gate H).

The clinic at Iowa State will run from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the south side of Stephens Auditorium (off Center Drive).

Hy-Vee Pharmacy team members will be offering the option of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Minors must have a parent or guardian present to receive the vaccine.

Those who receive their first dose of one of the two dose vaccines can receive their second dose at any Hy-Vee Pharmacy location.

Hy-Vee said it will also offer a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to those who are moderately to severely immunosuppressed. Health officials recommend receiving the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous doses.

The CDC identifies the following as being moderately to severely immunosuppressed:

“Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response”

Hy-Vee is also offering a $10 Hy-Vee gift card to anyone who completes their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1 and November 1.

For more information, go to Hy-Vee.com/covidvaccine.

