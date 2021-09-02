Get set for a showery Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a super start to September, clouds increased through our Thursday. This is in advance of the next system moving in from the Plains. Late tonight through early Saturday scattered showers are expected. Rainfall amounts in most locations stay near or below 0.50″. With clouds and rain ahead for Friday, highs stay in the 60s. Scattered showers are certainly possible for Friday Night Light games but should end early Saturday. This sets the stage for some great weather for Iowa State and Iowa. Have a great night!

