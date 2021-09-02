Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Get set for a showery Friday

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a super start to September, clouds increased through our Thursday. This is in advance of the next system moving in from the Plains. Late tonight through early Saturday scattered showers are expected. Rainfall amounts in most locations stay near or below 0.50″. With clouds and rain ahead for Friday, highs stay in the 60s. Scattered showers are certainly possible for Friday Night Light games but should end early Saturday. This sets the stage for some great weather for Iowa State and Iowa. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Person holding knife fatally shot by officers in rural Jones County
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Jones County
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on...
Hundreds gather in protest outside of Iowa City fraternity house

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain tomorrow
Rain move in tonight, continues through Friday
Rain tomorrow
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Sunny start, then clouds build