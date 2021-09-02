Show You Care
Dubuque police accepting applications for Police Exploring Program

Dubuque Police are now accepting applications for its Police Exploring Program.
Dubuque Police are now accepting applications for its Police Exploring Program.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are now accepting applications for its Police Exploring Program.

It’s designed to give people between the ages of 14 and 20 insight on a law enforcement career.

The program includes hands-on experience in various law enforcement practices, including crime scene investigation, patrol techniques, traffic stops, fingerprint and DNA evidence collection, K-9 handling, firearms handling and safety, and more.

It costs $60 per person for ten sessions at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.

The first session is on September 29.

For more information on the program, including how to register, click here.

