Dubuque police accepting applications for Police Exploring Program

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police are now accepting applications for its Police Exploring Program.

It’s designed to give people between the ages of 14 and 20 insight on a law enforcement career.

The program includes hands-on experience in various law enforcement practices, including crime scene investigation, patrol techniques, traffic stops, fingerprint and DNA evidence collection, K-9 handling, firearms handling and safety, and more.

It costs $60 per person for ten sessions at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center.

The first session is on September 29.

For more information on the program, including how to register, click here.

