Companies loosen job requirements but challenges remain

Sarah White, center, area manager of Lost Dog Cafe, trains manager Alex Aleman, left, in a new...
Sarah White, center, area manager of Lost Dog Cafe, trains manager Alex Aleman, left, in a new pasta preparation technique, as they work at the cafe in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Lost Dog is one of a growing number of companies that, in a desperation for hired hands, is loosening restrictions on everything from age to level of experience.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A growing number of companies big and small are now dropping requirements that made it harder to hire, from minimum education levels to amount of experience.

Drug store chain CVS announced earlier in August it would no longer require a minimum high school degree to fill entry level spots at its stores. Amazon said in June it would stop testing job seekers for marijuana.

This comes even as many employers are being forced to raise hourly wages and perks like extra bonuses or more flexible scheduling in order to recruit workers.

The chains say they’re making up for the lack of experience and education by doing a better job with training. But analysts say the moves still make them vulnerable.

