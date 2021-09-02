Cedar County Emergency Management Agency launches new weather radio program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For decades, People have used weather radios to stay safe and alert of storms at any hour.

“Knowing that we are doing everything we can to fulfill the mission the mission of keeping people safe and property and the environment safe is key.”

Jodi Freet the Director of Cedar County Emergency Management Agency and 911 launched a new program to keep people prepared and safe.

“We thought about, the fact that a weather radio would help people become aware during severe weather so I was able to secure a grant through the community foundation of cedar county was able to purchase a good number of weather radios that we are giving away free.”

She was able to get a $2,000 grant that could cover 100 radios. This would help send out a signal for tornados, severe weather, and amber alerts for all 18,000 people who live in the rural and spread-out county.

“This just gets us to the point where we know we’re in trouble. Which we don’t have that in like say Rochester. We’re unincorporated. We don’t have a security system or any sirens or anything like that.” says Freet.

The radios could even help out people that don’t get tornado alarms, like people from Rochester which has about 130 people.

Mindy Beekman is a new participant in the program. She and her family will be better prepared for the next weather disaster with her new weather radio.\

“My mother has mobility issues so being able to move her to a safe place quickly and you know to get her there fast and securely is important to me so having a weather radio go off is gonna be kinda crucial to that.”

If you would like to join the program, you can go to this website for more information https://ema.cedar-county.org/weather-radio-project

