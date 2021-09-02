Show You Care
Arrest made in Des Moines triple shooting that killed 1

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have announced an arrest in a triple shooting in Des Moines earlier this week that killed one and injured two others.

Police say in a news release that 17-year-old Danil James Deng was arrested Wednesday in the Monday night shooting that killed 40-year-old Frederick McCuller II of Des Moines.

The shooting left two other men, ages 32 and 27, with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say Deng has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and a weapons count.

Police say upon Deng’s arrest, officers found a handgun in his possession believed to be the gun used in the shootings.

