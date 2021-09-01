Willie Ray Fairley heading to Louisiana to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairely is heading to Louisiana to feed Hurricane Ida victims and those working to restore power.

The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack made the announced on Wednesday, saying he is looking for help from someone who can pull the Q Shack Truck on a trailer.

In a Facebook post, Fairly wrote:

“We’re ready to make another trip. We planning on leaving Monday to head to Louisiana and feed hurricane victims and lineman whoever may need a meal. Looking for someone that can pull the Q Shack Truck on a trailer, would be greatly appreciated. I will pay for all the cost.”

Fairley has been recognized locally and nationally for his efforts to feed people after multiple natural disasters.

In Cedar Rapids, he fed hundreds of people per day for weeks after the derecho caused widespread damage in eastern Iowa.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power.

Fairley has been honored among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.