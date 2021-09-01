Sunny start to September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look great with sunny sky, light wind and comfortable humidity. Look for highs around 80. Tonight will be a great night to open up the windows as temperatures fall well down into the 50s alongside clear sky. Tomorrow, plan on slowly increasing clouds as the next system is still on track to affect our area late tomorrow night into Friday. This system doesn’t carry any severe weather potential and a cloudy sky with occasional light showers is the most likely scenario for Friday. This same system will be around on Saturday, though the showers look pretty isolated at that point and mostly confined to the first half of the day. Temperatures this weekend will likely be in the 70s on Saturday with 80 again possible on Sunday.

