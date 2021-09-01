Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sunny start to September

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look great with sunny sky, light wind and comfortable humidity. Look for highs around 80. Tonight will be a great night to open up the windows as temperatures fall well down into the 50s alongside clear sky. Tomorrow, plan on slowly increasing clouds as the next system is still on track to affect our area late tomorrow night into Friday. This system doesn’t carry any severe weather potential and a cloudy sky with occasional light showers is the most likely scenario for Friday. This same system will be around on Saturday, though the showers look pretty isolated at that point and mostly confined to the first half of the day. Temperatures this weekend will likely be in the 70s on Saturday with 80 again possible on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
Hope Wilson, 5.
Operation Quickfind: Hope Wilson
Gov. Kim Reynolds in her office on Monday, August 8, 2021.
Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law
Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping teen Iowa babysitter

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
September starts on a great note
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scattered storms
Scattered rain and storms