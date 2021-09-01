Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pleasant September Weather

By Joe Winters
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a beautiful start to the new month! Comfortable cool overnight with lows staying in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds are expected to increase through Thursday as the next system slides east. Showers develop overnight into the morning hours of our Friday. Rainfall is likely with activity becoming more scattered later in the day. As the low pulls east on Saturday lingering showers are possible. Highs on Friday and Saturday remain below normal in the 60s and 70s. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Person holding knife fatally shot by officers in rural Jones County
A sign held by a protester outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City on...
Hundreds gather in protest outside of Iowa City fraternity house
Hope Wilson, 5.
Operation Quickfind: Hope Wilson

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Forecast today
Great day ahead!
Forecast today
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Sunny start to September