Pleasant September Weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What a beautiful start to the new month! Comfortable cool overnight with lows staying in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds are expected to increase through Thursday as the next system slides east. Showers develop overnight into the morning hours of our Friday. Rainfall is likely with activity becoming more scattered later in the day. As the low pulls east on Saturday lingering showers are possible. Highs on Friday and Saturday remain below normal in the 60s and 70s. Have a good night!

