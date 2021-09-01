Show You Care
Pennsylvania students rescued from flooded bus

Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.
Pennsylvania students were rescued out of a school bus caught in a flash flood.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT
(CNN) - Students on a Pennsylvania school bus had to be rescued Wednesday after their bus got stuck in the rising waters of a flash flood.

A volunteer fire company in Allegheny County was able to save all 41 passengers on the bus.

No injuries were reported.

It comes as Tropical Depression Ida continues to unleash deadly and damaging flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The remnants of Ida could bring flash flooding into southern New York and the southern part of New England later on Wednesday.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a strong Category 4 hurricane.

It has weakened significantly since, but has still dropped heavy rain across the Southeast on its way north.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

