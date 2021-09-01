Operation Quickfind: Qwanell Beard

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing on Tuesday night.

Qwanell Beard, 13, was last seen at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at 1035 10th Street in Marion. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray shorts, and red Nike shoes.

Beard has autism, according to officials, and is verbal but may be combative toward strangers.

Anybody with information is asked to call Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.