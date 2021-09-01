Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Qwanell Beard

Qwanell Beard, 13.
Qwanell Beard, 13.(Courtesy: Marion Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing on Tuesday night.

Qwanell Beard, 13, was last seen at around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at 1035 10th Street in Marion. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray shorts, and red Nike shoes.

Beard has autism, according to officials, and is verbal but may be combative toward strangers.

Anybody with information is asked to call Marion Police or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
Staff at Regional Medical Center in Manchester say they are facing capacity issues as COVID-19...
Regional Medical Center, other hospitals in eastern Iowa, facing capacity issues
Protest at Fiji house in Iowa City.
Protest outside of Iowa City 'Fiji' fraternity house after petition alleges rape by former frat members
Independence homeowners prepared for flooding as Wapsipinicon River continues to rise Tuesday
Independence homeowners prepared for flooding as Wapsipinicon river nears crest