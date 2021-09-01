Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...
Person holding knife fatally shot by officers in rural Jones County
Hope Wilson, 5.
Operation Quickfind: Hope Wilson
Gov. Kim Reynolds in her office on Monday, August 8, 2021.
Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
A view during a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban’s challenges
President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains...
Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’
In this aerial photo from a rescue flight provided by MedicCorps.org, destruction in Grand...
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday