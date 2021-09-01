Show You Care
McCarthy warns companies not to cooperate with Jan. 6 probe

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a veiled threat to telecommunication and...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a veiled threat to telecommunication and social media companies that comply with the requests of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., warned companies not to comply with an investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy took to Twitter on Tuesday to issue a veiled threat to telecommunication and social media companies that cooperate with the requests of the House select committee investigating the riot, warning that “a Republican majority will not forget.”

He said if the companies turn over private information, “they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States.”

McCarthy’s office, however, would not provide a specific federal statute that a company would be violating by complying with the committee’s requests.

The House select committee on Monday requested that more than 30 social media and telecommunication companies preserve the phone records of certain lawmakers and members of former President Donald Trump’s circle who may have played some role in the “Stop the Steal” rally that led up to the Capitol insurrection.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

