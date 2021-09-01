Show You Care
Man seriously injured after fight ends in stabbing in Cedar Rapids

The suspect in Tuesday night's stabbing incident has been identified as 36-year-old Kendall...
The suspect in Tuesday night's stabbing incident has been identified as 36-year-old Kendall Chavez Johnson.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police responded to a call about a stabbing victim in the 100 block of 14th Street NW in Cedar Rapids just before midnight on Tuesday.

Officials said the victim had multiple stab wounds to his neck, torso and extremities. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

In a news release, police said their investigation determined a fight had broken out between several people, including the victim.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Kendall Chavez Johnson. A warrant has been issued for Attempted Murder in this case.

