Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Local Afghanistan veteran reflects on end of military operations

By Nicole Agee
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A veteran who fought in Afghanistan a decade ago says the government offered him a contracted job to be part of the withdrawal.

He knew it would be a dangerous mission, and he declined the offer.

Ray Ropa, who served with the 168th infantry of the Iowa National Guard, was on intelligence in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011, during the time Navy SEALs found Osama bin Laden.

Ropa was assigned an interpreter and got to know many Afghan civilians and their families.

He said at the time he was there, they were happy to have the guard there to support them.

Ropa said it was difficult to watch the Taliban take over, causing panic among the Afghan people.

“What really rattled me was how desperate these people are to get out,” Ropa said. “How desperate do you have to be to hold onto the outside of an airplane as it’s taking off and hoping that you can hold on. That’s desperation. I think a lot of people over here don’t understand the dangers over there - of their society, and of that country. And they’ve never lived in fear before.”

He also said he is optimistic that the Taliban is tired of fighting and just wants to rule the country. But he fears they’ll revert to old ways, inciting fear and terrorism in Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
Hope Wilson, 5.
Operation Quickfind: Hope Wilson
Gov. Kim Reynolds in her office on Monday, August 8, 2021.
Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law
Man sentenced to prison for kidnapping teen Iowa babysitter

Latest News

An Iowa mother says the investigation into the state's ban on mask mandates is giving her hope.
Iowa mother says COVID-19 protocols at schools are vital to keep her son safe
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that...
Iowa Div. of Criminal Investigation investigating officer-involved shooting in Martelle
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went...
Operation Quickfind: Qwanell Beard
An Iowa veteran who fought in Afghanistan a decade ago says he turned down a job to help with...
Iowa veteran reacts to Afghanistan withdrawal