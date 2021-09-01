Show You Care
Large emergency response at ‘evolving situation’ south of Martelle

Multiple agencies on the scene of what Jones County officials called an "evolving situation" along 42nd Street south of Martelle on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.(Brian Tabick/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARTELLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple agencies are responding to a rural area south of Jones County on Tuesday evening.

Multiple fire departments and several units from the Iowa State Patrol are at the scene on 42nd Street near Martelle in Jones County. OFficials described it as an “evolving situation,” but offered no additional details.

A KCRG-TV9 news crew is at the scene gathering information. Check back for further updates.

