Iowa City officials make public appeal for information on alleged fraternity house rape

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After a petition gathered tens of thousands of signatures, and a protest that drew hundreds on Tuesday night, two agencies issued a joint call for information about an alleged rape at a fraternity house in Iowa City.

The Iowa City Police Department and Johnson County Attorney’s Office issued the statement, which asked for the public’s help to gather information on the alleged sexual assault, which they said took place on September 5, 2020, at the Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, house near the University of Iowa campus on Ellis Avenue. They encouraged anybody with information to call the police department at (319) 356-5275.

An online petition accuses two members of Phi Gamma Delta of sexual assault and accuses police and the school of not doing anything about it. As of Tuesday evening, the petition had more than 70,000 signatures. The fraternity said that the two members that were accused were immediately removed from membership of the house, and that their organization cooperated with authorities.

Police denied that they ignored the case in Wednesday’s statement, saying that they have previously coordinated with the county attorney’s office during investigations.

“We have and will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent,” the joint statement read.

The petition claims Iowa City Police have video and DNA evidence, but that the county attorney opted not to prosecute.

Several hundred people gathered in Iowa City on Tuesday night outside of the Phi Gamma Delta house, holding signs and chanting to demand that the fraternity be kicked out of the university’s roster of recognized organizations. The majority of the people gathered stayed peaceful, but a small number threw rocks, climbed fire escapes on the house, and knocked on the front door. Eventually, the front door was kicked in.

The actions of those protesters drew a rebuke from the police and county attorney in their statement.

“We understand that providing and showing support for sexual assault survivors is important. Peaceful protests are respected as a valued First Amendment Right. Violence and property damage diminishes the message of the protest and may further deter survivors from reporting sexual assaults. We encourage showing your support by demonstrating in a non-violent fashion,” the statement read.

Adam Robinson, the executive director of the Rape Victim Advocacy Program, said, in his experience, many sexual assault cases do not go to court.

“Those that have experienced sexual assault or sexual violence in any way, often aren’t believed. And when they are believed, some systems as well-meaning as it may be, steps in to take control and power back from the victim which isn’t just to them,” Robinson said.

Read the full statement from the Iowa City Police and Johnson County Attorney below:

“The Johnson County Attorney’s Office and Iowa City Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in further investigating a sexual assault alleged to have occurred Sept. 5, 2020, at the Iowa Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity House on Ellis Avenue in Iowa City. Anyone with information on this alleged incident is encouraged to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. The Department has previously and will continue to work closely with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office on this case. We have and will continue to take allegations of sexual assault seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent.

We understand that providing and showing support for sexual assault survivors is important. Peaceful protests are respected as a valued First Amendment Right. Violence and property damage diminishes the message of the protest and may further deter survivors from reporting sexual assaults. We encourage showing your support by demonstrating in a non-violent fashion.

Resources: If you or someone you know is aware of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred, please contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 319-356-3022. University of Iowa students may also contact the University’s Title IX and Gender Equity Office at 319-335-6200.

Seeing media coverage of other sexual assaults is often difficult for survivors of sexual violence. We encourage all survivors and others who need support to contact the Rape Victims Advocacy Program (RVAP). RVAP provides support and resources to survivors and their allies.

Contact for sexual assault survivors: Rape Victim Advocacy Center 1-800-228-1625 or 319-335-6000. RVAP is free and available for all sexual assault victims/survivors and secondary victims as well.”

