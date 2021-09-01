Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hundreds gather in protest outside of Iowa City fraternity house

By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A peaceful protest of hundreds in Iowa City turned into people breaking windows and kicking down a door at a fraternity house, following an online petition demanding action after allegations of rape.

The petition says two members of Phi Gamma Delta - or Fiji - near the University of Iowa Campus raped a woman a year ago. It now has more than 70,000 signatures. The fraternity said the two individuals named in the petition are no longer part of its membership, but people surrounded the fraternity house tonight chanting that they want the fraternity itself kicked off of campus.

A few hundred people gathered at the fraternity house, located on Ellis Avenue, holding signs and chanting. After about 30 minutes, a few of the protesters began throwing rocks, climbing fire escapes, and knocking on the front door. Shortly after, they kicked the door down.

The majority of the people who gathered to protest remained peaceful. Iowa City Police officers were nearby but did not appear to intervene during the time that KCRG-TV9 news crews were there.

“It’s good to stand with the victims, even if it’s not true. It’s important to just show that we are listening. We are here for all victims and we are standing in support of them,” Maxwell Bernstein, a graduate student at the school who was present, said.

Other fraternities in the neighborhood nearby displayed banners in support of the protester’s cause.

Read more about the petition's allegations that led to the protest on Tuesday here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify man shot and killed in southwest Cedar Rapids
Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his sentencing hearing.
Bahena Rivera sentenced to life in prison for murder of Mollie Tibbetts
Ivermectin is a drug meant to treat horses. People are using it for COVID-19
Iowa Poison Control warns about the dangers of Ivermectin
The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Iowa City near the University of Iowa campus.
Univ. of Iowa fraternity faces sexual assault allegations as petition reaches over 70,000 signatures
Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.
Simpson College student found dead Sunday night

Latest News

Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River.
University of Iowa Flood Center offers tool to monitor flooding
Qwanell Beard, 13.
Operation Quickfind: Qwanell Beard
Multiple law enforcement agencies at the scene of an apparent officer-involved shooting south...
Officer-involved shooting, fire at rural property south of Martelle
Staff at Regional Medical Center in Manchester say they are facing capacity issues as COVID-19...
Regional Medical Center, other hospitals in eastern Iowa, facing capacity issues