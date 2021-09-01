Hawkeyes excited for a packed house this Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - This Saturday, Iowa City will feel like new. Or, more accurately, normal.

“Oh my gosh it’s so exciting!” Junior tight end Sam LaPorta said.

“The fake crowd noise was I guess okay but I prefer live in person. It’ll be great. It’s gonna be great to have people back in Kinnick,” said redshirt junior quarterback Spencer Petras.

For the first time since 2019, there will be a packed house at Kinnick Stadium. Hawkeye players are happy, but they know it’s a balancing act. Not just about getting fired up, also getting locked down.

“Pregame I’m really fired up we get to swarm out you know hear the national anthem. That’s a really exciting feeling,” LaPorta said. “And then once kickoff starts you kind of have to tone that back down.”

Toning it down and focusing will essential on Saturday. Indiana comes to town for the first time since 2014, and the Hoosiers are ranked 17th in the AP Poll.

“we all knew this back in January that we were playing a good football team to open up the season,” said head coach Kirk Ferentz. “You hope guys work with urgency regardless of who you’re playing or what you’re doing but I think the reality is we all realize there’s not a lot of wiggle room this week.”

While it’s easy to get excited about the possible 70,000 people at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, the team knows it’s all about the 11 on the field.

“At the end of the day the fans aren’t out there playing for you. You’re gonna have to still perform to your best,” said junior center Tyler Linderbaum. “But it definitely helps especially at home to have your fans”

