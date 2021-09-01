Great day ahead!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a nice afternoon and evening ahead. Highs today will be in the upper 70s, nearing 80 in some locations with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight, mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the low 50s. This will make for a crisp start to the day tomorrow.

Humidity levels continue to stay on the lower end tomorrow with highs again near 80. Our next system moves in late on Thursday. This will keep scattered, light showers through the day on Friday. Some of these may linger into the first half of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 70s to start the weekend and nearing 80 by Sunday.

